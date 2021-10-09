Chinese Policeman Exposes Imprisonment & Torture of Uyghurs in Xinjiang

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10/05/2021 A police Officer who fled china expose to the CNN reporter that Uyghurs is suffering imprisonment and torture in Xinjiang. Abduwali Ayup, a Uyghur teacher, also describe in detail to CNN reporter the torture he suffered after being arrested.