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Kevin J.Johnston live with Chris Sky at the Scarpetta Italian Eatery in Calgary RAW FOOTAGE!
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11 views • April 08, 2021
This was the best night of my life! Thank you, Calgary for being the coolest people on the planet!
I AM CALGARY MAYOR-ELECT, KEVIN J. JOHNSTON
DONATE TODAY - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
I AM CALGARY MAYOR-ELECT, KEVIN J. JOHNSTON
DONATE TODAY - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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