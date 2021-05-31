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Global Vaccination Ad Modum af Satanisten Mette Frederiksen [14.05.2021]
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20 views • May 31, 2021
The Satanic Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen: " We are only safe the day when everyone on the planet has received a 'vaccine', and there is still a long way to go, UNFORTUNATELY!! "
Den danske statsminister Mette Frederiksen:"Vi er først sikre, den dag hvor alle på jordkloden har fået en 'vaccine', og der er godt nok lang vej endnu, DESVÆRRE!"
Ad modum, a.m., (lat.), inden for medicin operation på NN's måde; operation med den teknik, som er indført af NN.
Niffelheim
Published May 14, 2021
20 Views
https://rumble.com/vh13ix-global-vaccination-ad-modum-mette-frederiksen.html
Den danske statsminister Mette Frederiksen:"Vi er først sikre, den dag hvor alle på jordkloden har fået en 'vaccine', og der er godt nok lang vej endnu, DESVÆRRE!"
Ad modum, a.m., (lat.), inden for medicin operation på NN's måde; operation med den teknik, som er indført af NN.
Niffelheim
Published May 14, 2021
20 Views
https://rumble.com/vh13ix-global-vaccination-ad-modum-mette-frederiksen.html
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