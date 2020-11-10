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Bill Barr authorizes investigation into allegations of voting irregularities
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68 views • November 10, 2020
Attorney General William Barr on Monday gave federal prosecutors the green light to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified next month, even though little evidence of fraud has been put forth. #FoxNews
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