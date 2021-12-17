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FOUR ARRESTED AT APPLEBEE'S FOR NOT HAVING VAX PASSPORT - QUEENS NY - 12/15/2021
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265 views • December 17, 2021
12/15/2021 Sit in at Applebee's - Four arrested - Queens NY: NYPD responds to a "public health" emergency at Applesbee's when a group of unvaccinated thought criminals attempted to order meals and drinks. Covid Law enforcement was called in by restaurant management and the threat was averted. Four people were arrested and taken to the 112 Precinct. They were released at approximately 3:30am with a court date. IG @eastghostreports
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