Friday, 13th October 2023 - Our Lady of Fatima Rosary
We are now on SpiritusTV, Rumble and Spotify podcasts!
For videos on the First Saturday Devotion visit: https://reginangelorumpress.com/first
... To donate to the Ave Philomena project of chapel, priestly lodging, and priestly workshop go to www.avephilomena.com/donate
Regina Angelorum Press LLC is pleased to bring you Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade. Website: https://reginangelorumpress.com/
Prayer Intentions: www.reginangelorumpress.com/prayer-intentions Prayer Booklet: https://reginangelorumpress.com/daily
... Contribute: https://reginangelorumpress.com/contr
----------------
The 2023 Fatima Center Calendar
https://fatima.org/news-views/the-2023-fatima-center-calendar/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.