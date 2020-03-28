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You Are NOT A True Christian
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69 views • March 28, 2020
If you had to tell someone how to become a disciple of Jesus and you knew Jesus himself would judge you on your accuracy, what would you say? What it takes to be a true Christian is the same as what it takes to be a true disciple of Christ. Disciples and Christians are the same thing. It will cost you all. If you are interested in real Christian discipleship and are not afraid to confront the truth about the cost of being a Christian, this powerful video is just for you. Watch it, and learn 5 key traits required for discipleship... traits that will change your life for the better forever.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"Black Friday deals 2012 - Who can resist" by fishinggadget - Creative Commons Attribution License (Reuse Allowed)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"Black Friday deals 2012 - Who can resist" by fishinggadget - Creative Commons Attribution License (Reuse Allowed)
Keywords
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