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Biden Lies About Ending Covid, Vaxx Destroys Immune System & China Locks Down City Again
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100 views • January 06, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
What happened Potatohead, thought you were going to shut it down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-rather-embarrassing/
I've only been saying this for a year, vaxx damages immune system - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-study-shows-vaccines-must-be
Macron wants to wake the sleeping giant - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/we-will-fight-the-unvaccinated-to-the-bitter-end/
China locks down another million population city - https://www.todayonline.com/world/china-locks-down-city-12-million-after-three-covid-19-cases-1783151
Don't give the democrats any ideas - https://twitter.com/ProtestNews_EN/status/1478348580637360130
Hawaii department of health deletes this tweet - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/delete-delete-delete-2/
Rodgers busts the NFL, giving players ivermectin to salvage the season - https://www.tmz.com/2021/12/29/aaron-rodgers-nfl-teams-recommending-med-regimen-treat-players-covid/
Not just the NFL, congress too - https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/10/26/joe_rogan_says_dr_pierre_kory_treated_200_members_of_congress_with_ivermectin.html
They don't understand what irony means, form sheep to make syringe - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/cant-make-flocks-sheep-assembled-form-giant-syringe-germany-get-message-across-better/
Good advice everyone should heed - https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1478177573167407112
Florida looking better and better - https://trendingpolitics.com/fighting-crt-florida-bill-would-allow-video-and-audio-recordings-in-classrooms/
Georgia voting fraud starting to be exposed - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/huge-georgia-ballot-trafficking-whistleblower-admits-making-45000-stuffing-ballot-boxes-just-one-242-traffickers-possibly-1-million-ballots/
Schumer forgets what he says - https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status/1478119994315657227
Typical dumb fuck liberal criticizes Joe Rogan - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/obese-leftist-criticizes-joe-rogans-health-choices-photo/
Oops, amazon gender recognition machine identifies Michelle Obama as a man - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/amazons-gender-recognition-system-identified-michelle-obama-and-serena-williams-as-men/
Newest member of the state road safety crew - https://twitter.com/ShimonPiamenta/status/1478384796304818180
FBI to host J6 reunion - https://babylonbee.com/news/fbi-to-host-first-annual-jan-6-reunion
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1476600718022758402
Song - Topher - Facts Are Racist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSIKiOPCDn4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
What happened Potatohead, thought you were going to shut it down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-rather-embarrassing/
I've only been saying this for a year, vaxx damages immune system - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-study-shows-vaccines-must-be
Macron wants to wake the sleeping giant - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/we-will-fight-the-unvaccinated-to-the-bitter-end/
China locks down another million population city - https://www.todayonline.com/world/china-locks-down-city-12-million-after-three-covid-19-cases-1783151
Don't give the democrats any ideas - https://twitter.com/ProtestNews_EN/status/1478348580637360130
Hawaii department of health deletes this tweet - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/delete-delete-delete-2/
Rodgers busts the NFL, giving players ivermectin to salvage the season - https://www.tmz.com/2021/12/29/aaron-rodgers-nfl-teams-recommending-med-regimen-treat-players-covid/
Not just the NFL, congress too - https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/10/26/joe_rogan_says_dr_pierre_kory_treated_200_members_of_congress_with_ivermectin.html
They don't understand what irony means, form sheep to make syringe - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/cant-make-flocks-sheep-assembled-form-giant-syringe-germany-get-message-across-better/
Good advice everyone should heed - https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1478177573167407112
Florida looking better and better - https://trendingpolitics.com/fighting-crt-florida-bill-would-allow-video-and-audio-recordings-in-classrooms/
Georgia voting fraud starting to be exposed - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/huge-georgia-ballot-trafficking-whistleblower-admits-making-45000-stuffing-ballot-boxes-just-one-242-traffickers-possibly-1-million-ballots/
Schumer forgets what he says - https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status/1478119994315657227
Typical dumb fuck liberal criticizes Joe Rogan - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/obese-leftist-criticizes-joe-rogans-health-choices-photo/
Oops, amazon gender recognition machine identifies Michelle Obama as a man - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/amazons-gender-recognition-system-identified-michelle-obama-and-serena-williams-as-men/
Newest member of the state road safety crew - https://twitter.com/ShimonPiamenta/status/1478384796304818180
FBI to host J6 reunion - https://babylonbee.com/news/fbi-to-host-first-annual-jan-6-reunion
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1476600718022758402
Song - Topher - Facts Are Racist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSIKiOPCDn4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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