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Dr Angelina Farella - Texas Senate Hearing - Covid vax for kids
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32 views • May 13, 2021
Dr Angelina Farella explains that extending the emergency use authorization to children would be unethcal as there is no safety data on using covid vaccines on children, and that children are not at risk from serious illness due to covid (99.997% survival).
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