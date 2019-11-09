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SECCHI 2019 SREM (Stars removed) SRh1A
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11 views • November 09, 2019
This is RAW multi year SECCHI (sun earth connection coronal and heliospheric investigation) data stitched together. I will be doing analysis of the anomalies I have found at a later date. Until then enjoy scrubbing through the data yourself. There's a lot of strange and very cool things to see in there.
If you want to know WTF this is all about please check out my Patreon page at: https://www.patreon.com/nodezero
And please become a Patron and monthly subscriber so I can continue to gather data in search of these pesky UFOs!
MUSIC:
Ambient by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
satellite, nasa, space, earth, coronal, heliospheric, sun, investigation, data, stars, srh2a, srh1a, science, space, ssc, stereo, science, center, secchi, raw, footage, ufo, hunt, node, zero, nodezero, raw, phenomena, fastwalker, unidentified, flying, object, conspiracy, nature, space, anomaly, aerial, raw, footage, nature, natural, earth
If you want to know WTF this is all about please check out my Patreon page at: https://www.patreon.com/nodezero
And please become a Patron and monthly subscriber so I can continue to gather data in search of these pesky UFOs!
MUSIC:
Ambient by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
satellite, nasa, space, earth, coronal, heliospheric, sun, investigation, data, stars, srh2a, srh1a, science, space, ssc, stereo, science, center, secchi, raw, footage, ufo, hunt, node, zero, nodezero, raw, phenomena, fastwalker, unidentified, flying, object, conspiracy, nature, space, anomaly, aerial, raw, footage, nature, natural, earth
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