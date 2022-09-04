Watch Party: The Loosening of the Watchers and the Final Conflict in the "Book of Enoch"

Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.This is a Watch Party hosted by Jon Pounders and John Hall of an episode originally aired on NYSTV Live.





"The Watchers" are enslaved in the earth for genetic manipulation and corruption, but have a date set to be unleashed on humanity.





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