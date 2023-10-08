There are 64 toxins in development according to U.S. government documents, says David Martin, PhD

There are 64 registered toxins and pathogens in development according to U.S. government documents, says David Martin, PhD. The Covid-19 vaccine is a biological weapon developed at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. The first clinical trial of that technology — mRNA vaccines — was [giving the Covid-19 vaccines to billions of people]. We knew that this technology [mRNA] was going to alter what it means to be human. Most doctors are prostitutes, says David Martin, PhD. This video clip is of David Martin, PhD being interviewed by Tommy Robinson of the "Silenced" podcast that was posted on 09/28/2023. The full 1:31 hour show is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3lflua-episode-8-silenced-with-tommy-robinson-dr-david-martin.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
