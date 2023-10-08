Create New Account
There are 64 toxins in development according to U.S. government documents, says David Martin, PhD
channel image
The Prisoner
8785 Subscribers
Shop now
515 views
Published 15 hours ago

There are 64 registered toxins and pathogens in development according to U.S. government documents, says David Martin, PhD. The Covid-19 vaccine is a biological weapon developed at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. The first clinical trial of that technology — mRNA vaccines — was [giving the Covid-19 vaccines to billions of people]. We knew that this technology [mRNA] was going to alter what it means to be human. Most doctors are prostitutes, says David Martin, PhD. This video clip is of David Martin, PhD being interviewed by Tommy Robinson of the "Silenced" podcast that was posted on 09/28/2023. The full 1:31 hour show is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3lflua-episode-8-silenced-with-tommy-robinson-dr-david-martin.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
toxinspathogensdavid martin phd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket