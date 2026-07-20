Her Extraordinary Mind Challenges What We Know About Reality | Dr. Sandra Rose Michael

Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see peptides including Retatrutide and SLUP at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134 - use code Sarah to save 15%

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Purchase Peptides mentioned here if you are already a VIP: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=10134 remember to use the coupon code Sarah to save 15%

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Masterpeace: Protect your body, dream better and be healthier. Remove Heavy Metals micro-plastics, toxins. Learn more and buy at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

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Leading scalar energy expert Dr. Sandra Rose Michael joins the Thrive Hour to share her extraordinary insights into consciousness, human potential, and the nature of our existence. Dr. Sandra discusses her unusual childhood growing up with parents who worked on top-secret government projects, including the famed Manhattan Project, and how her exceptionally gifted mind led her to begin experimenting with the work of Nikola Tesla at a remarkably young age. She also shares her experiences with remote viewing and her claims of remembering life inside her mother’s womb and memories from past lives.

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The conversation expands into the mysteries of consciousness, perception, and what humans may be capable of understanding beyond our conventional models of reality. For fun, Sarah also brings her own recent remote viewing work into the discussion, including a session involving the mysterious Face on Mars. Substack members can access additional material from the conversation, including recently declassified documents related to Dr. Sandra’s parents and Sarah’s remote viewing of Mars.

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Become a member of Substack and see the extended material at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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See more about Dr. Sandra, her team and her work at https://www.eesystem.com/

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further