BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Her Extraordinary Mind Challenges What We Know About Reality | Dr. Sandra Rose Michael
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
763 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • Yesterday

Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see peptides including Retatrutide and SLUP at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134  - use code Sarah to save 15%

*

Purchase Peptides mentioned here if you are already a VIP: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=10134 remember to use the coupon code Sarah to save 15%

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, dream better and be healthier. Remove Heavy Metals micro-plastics, toxins. Learn more and buy at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Leading scalar energy expert Dr. Sandra Rose Michael joins the Thrive Hour to share her extraordinary insights into consciousness, human potential, and the nature of our existence. Dr. Sandra discusses her unusual childhood growing up with parents who worked on top-secret government projects, including the famed Manhattan Project, and how her exceptionally gifted mind led her to begin experimenting with the work of Nikola Tesla at a remarkably young age. She also shares her experiences with remote viewing and her claims of remembering life inside her mother’s womb and memories from past lives.

-

The conversation expands into the mysteries of consciousness, perception, and what humans may be capable of understanding beyond our conventional models of reality. For fun, Sarah also brings her own recent remote viewing work into the discussion, including a session involving the mysterious Face on Mars. Substack members can access additional material from the conversation, including recently declassified documents related to Dr. Sandra’s parents and Sarah’s remote viewing of Mars.

-

Become a member of Substack and see the extended material at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

-

See more about Dr. Sandra, her team and her work at https://www.eesystem.com/

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
mindrealityknow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Links Canadian Wildfire Smoke to Tariffs, Calls for Policy Changes

Trump Links Canadian Wildfire Smoke to Tariffs, Calls for Policy Changes

Iva Greene
Trump Teleprompter Operator Made $100K Betting on Kalshi Markets Tied to Speeches

Trump Teleprompter Operator Made $100K Betting on Kalshi Markets Tied to Speeches

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Lawmakers Express Disgust After Former Obama Counsel Ruemmler Testifies on Epstein Ties

U.S. Lawmakers Express Disgust After Former Obama Counsel Ruemmler Testifies on Epstein Ties

Douglas Harrington
Judge Declines to Halt Meta Layoffs Challenged as AI-Driven Discrimination

Judge Declines to Halt Meta Layoffs Challenged as AI-Driven Discrimination

Chase Codewell
U.S. Senators Block Debate on 2027 NDAA, Cite &#8220;Illegal War on Iran&#8221;

U.S. Senators Block Debate on 2027 NDAA, Cite “Illegal War on Iran”

Garrison Vance
Iranian strike kills four US troops, but President Trump says Vietnam and Afghanistan had higher death tolls

Iranian strike kills four US troops, but President Trump says Vietnam and Afghanistan had higher death tolls

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy