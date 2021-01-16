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Please.. A Collection of Our Videos, News Articles, Audio Before it is Purged and Erased. To Reproduce and Widely Disperse to People and Sheeple
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192 views • January 16, 2021
Sorry I bounce around...I was trying to put down my thoughts....It is Imperative that our data be saved before we lose it..... We need a group of top informed people to decide what would be the most important data to save and share to others through DVDs and thumb drives.....DVDs are safe from EMP. This DVD collection and thumb drive collection can be called the RED PILL. It needs to have all the censored info plus the knowledge in danger of being purged.
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