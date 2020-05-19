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Dow surges over 900 pts in response to Fed Chair optimism, vaccine progress
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5 views • May 19, 2020
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will say before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs that this has been the sharpest economic downturn since World War II, FOX Business' Edward Lawrence reports. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti reports the Dow surging more than 900 points. #FoxBusiness
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