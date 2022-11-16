NIGHT SHADOWS 11152022 -- Missiles Attacks Upon Ukraine and Where is All the Money the US Sent?

This is a short update because of Russia's missile attacks upon Ukraine and some missiles hit Poland, but Russia says they did not do it, which means someone else did. and so who benefits? Calls for NATO to strike back at Russia is a big clue. Then we have the FTX operation that appears to be tied directly the Biden group to finance who knows what behind the scenes, is the Ukraine money we sent going into the hands of the communists here and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view