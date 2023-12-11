Loitering drone takes out Ukrainian equipment on the right bank of the Dnieper

Fighting on Kherson front, Russian Paratroopers deploy drones to destroy the combat equipment of Ukrainian troops on the right bank of the Dnieper, who are attacking the left bank of the Dnieper. Lancet ammunition took out 1 self-propelled artillery piece and 2 tanks, at least two dozen Ukrainian armored units could not be used this week with the help of these Loitering drones.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

