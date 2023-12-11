Loitering drone takes out Ukrainian equipment on the right bank of the Dnieper

Fighting on Kherson front, Russian Paratroopers deploy drones to destroy the combat equipment of Ukrainian troops on the right bank of the Dnieper, who are attacking the left bank of the Dnieper. Lancet ammunition took out 1 self-propelled artillery piece and 2 tanks, at least two dozen Ukrainian armored units could not be used this week with the help of these Loitering drones.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.