Hillary The Spy

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Biden Regime NSA Could Face Prison Over Ties To Clinton Crime Family Spy Ring
* America needs to know who allowed HRC’s spying on DJT.
* She (i.e. her body double) broke her silence on the Durham filing, calling it a ‘fake scandal’.
* She paid computer scientists to spy on Trump.
* Jake Sullivan was the main player in pushing the [Russian collusion] hoax — and had close ties to Michael Sussman.
* He needs to resign or be removed from office right now; and go to prison if it’s proven that he knew of the spying.
* This is one of the worst political scandals in history.
The full segment is linked below.
Stinchfield | 16 February 2022
https://tv.gab.com/channel/redvoicemedia/view/biden-regime-national-security-advisor-could-620e6afe92bc791e4fcf1c46