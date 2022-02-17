Hillary The Spy

Biden Regime NSA Could Face Prison Over Ties To Clinton Crime Family Spy Ring

* America needs to know who allowed HRC’s spying on DJT.

* She (i.e. her body double) broke her silence on the Durham filing, calling it a ‘fake scandal’.

* She paid computer scientists to spy on Trump.

* Jake Sullivan was the main player in pushing the [Russian collusion] hoax — and had close ties to Michael Sussman.

* He needs to resign or be removed from office right now; and go to prison if it’s proven that he knew of the spying.

* This is one of the worst political scandals in history.





The full segment is linked below.





Stinchfield | 16 February 2022

https://tv.gab.com/channel/redvoicemedia/view/biden-regime-national-security-advisor-could-620e6afe92bc791e4fcf1c46

