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The Enemies Weapon - Project Truth Beam (Feat. Lumberjack Patriot) (Official Music Video)
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105 views • December 17, 2021
This song was created out of frustration of seeing so many devilish, satanic, sinful fill videos in the music industry. We had to point out what is going on. Once you see it you can not un-see it. They are propagandizing the people and activating them. When NWA made F the police, violence against cops went up 300%, clearly in this case life is imitating art.
Project Truth Beam is dedicated to exposing things and pointing people to truth.
Please subscribe, like, share, and leave a comment.
Seek God and walk away from sin.
Song Lyrics:
John 8:32 “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
Yall destroying minds,
The devils in yo rhymes
Oh you think its great that you selling yo behind,
Standing in line,
Saying its my time
Feds are behind your lyrical crimes,
poisoning the brains,
you ain’t got no shame,
you destroying minds for some worldly fame,
I wont,
hold back,
ya’ll hits,
so whack,
copying each other,
stupid know that,
bragging
sold crack
on your
own track,
government made crack, yall need to,
know that
dumb lyrics
bold fact,
I wish we could go back
To that,
old school
Throw back oh snap
Cussin every line,
Sin is on your mind,
ghost writers writing,
make them devil rhymes,
pushing your identity,
why you be tricking me,
with your mind-altering satanic chemistry!
Devil songs devil songs,
y’all been making devil songs,
anyone with eyessss can see what is going on,
sellin sin, sellin sin,
y’all just be sellin sin,
destroying young minds when will this ever end?
Yall been making devil music,
really though its devil music,
signing over your soul,
man yall is - really stupid,
selling that bloody hell,
under that naughty spell,
overcome your sin - with some Godly help,
aint no morality,
its just so sad to see,
saying it reflects life - is really just a fallacy
makin it a weapon,
Celebrating the villain,
Acting out them rap songs will lead to more killin,
they about the stealing,
they about the dealing,
Why don’t you rap about
some cultural healing,
glorifying sin,
devils creeping in,
He’s at your concerts,
dancing with a grin,
Jay Z doing devil stuff
Naz X doing devil stuff
Man I think by now we all,
Really have had enough
Travis scott doing devil stuff
Beyonce doing that devil stuff
Man the rap game is, really
getting really dumb
Devil songs devil songs,
y’all been making devil songs,
anyone with eyesssss can see what is going on,
sellin sin, sellin sin,
y’all just be sellin sin,
destroying young minds when will this ever end?
Your videos are porn,
Societies being torn,
You up on stage,
throwing up them horns,
Don’t like what im sayin,
Boy face it you with satan?,
Stop your left hand path,
secret secret devil playing,
Mind control its obvious,
corrupting lobbyist,
if you don’t know God,
why don’t you just copy us,
Its so evil,
enemy of the people,
desensitizing everyone
get under a steeple,
Stop with what your pushing,
Satanic tracks you cooking,
Don’t you know the Angels,
And God are always looking
Pick yourself a side,
Cancel out your pride,
Don’t You know you can’t get higher
than the Most High,
Project Truth Beam is dedicated to exposing things and pointing people to truth.
Please subscribe, like, share, and leave a comment.
Seek God and walk away from sin.
Song Lyrics:
John 8:32 “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
Yall destroying minds,
The devils in yo rhymes
Oh you think its great that you selling yo behind,
Standing in line,
Saying its my time
Feds are behind your lyrical crimes,
poisoning the brains,
you ain’t got no shame,
you destroying minds for some worldly fame,
I wont,
hold back,
ya’ll hits,
so whack,
copying each other,
stupid know that,
bragging
sold crack
on your
own track,
government made crack, yall need to,
know that
dumb lyrics
bold fact,
I wish we could go back
To that,
old school
Throw back oh snap
Cussin every line,
Sin is on your mind,
ghost writers writing,
make them devil rhymes,
pushing your identity,
why you be tricking me,
with your mind-altering satanic chemistry!
Devil songs devil songs,
y’all been making devil songs,
anyone with eyessss can see what is going on,
sellin sin, sellin sin,
y’all just be sellin sin,
destroying young minds when will this ever end?
Yall been making devil music,
really though its devil music,
signing over your soul,
man yall is - really stupid,
selling that bloody hell,
under that naughty spell,
overcome your sin - with some Godly help,
aint no morality,
its just so sad to see,
saying it reflects life - is really just a fallacy
makin it a weapon,
Celebrating the villain,
Acting out them rap songs will lead to more killin,
they about the stealing,
they about the dealing,
Why don’t you rap about
some cultural healing,
glorifying sin,
devils creeping in,
He’s at your concerts,
dancing with a grin,
Jay Z doing devil stuff
Naz X doing devil stuff
Man I think by now we all,
Really have had enough
Travis scott doing devil stuff
Beyonce doing that devil stuff
Man the rap game is, really
getting really dumb
Devil songs devil songs,
y’all been making devil songs,
anyone with eyesssss can see what is going on,
sellin sin, sellin sin,
y’all just be sellin sin,
destroying young minds when will this ever end?
Your videos are porn,
Societies being torn,
You up on stage,
throwing up them horns,
Don’t like what im sayin,
Boy face it you with satan?,
Stop your left hand path,
secret secret devil playing,
Mind control its obvious,
corrupting lobbyist,
if you don’t know God,
why don’t you just copy us,
Its so evil,
enemy of the people,
desensitizing everyone
get under a steeple,
Stop with what your pushing,
Satanic tracks you cooking,
Don’t you know the Angels,
And God are always looking
Pick yourself a side,
Cancel out your pride,
Don’t You know you can’t get higher
than the Most High,
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