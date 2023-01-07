Stew Peters: Jake Lang is one still a J6 prisoner. He’s also the founder of the J6 Legal defense fund, which he created to make sure that money donated to support J6 prisoners actually supports them.
It's the 2nd Anniversary of the Patriot's Fed-guided tour of the US Capitol.
Jake Lang is still a J6 prisoner, and he calls in from the DC Gulag.
https://www.stewpeters.com/video/2023/01/two-year-anniversary-of-january-6th-prisoners-still-rot-in-dc-gulags-while-politicians-do-nothing/
