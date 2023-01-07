Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Two Year Anniversary Of January 6th; Prisoners Still Rot In DC Gulags While Politicians Do Nothing
32 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

Stew Peters: Jake Lang is one still a J6 prisoner. He’s also the founder of the J6 Legal defense fund, which he created to make sure that money donated to support J6 prisoners actually supports them. 

http://PatriotPrisoner.com  

It's the 2nd Anniversary of the Patriot's Fed-guided tour of the US Capitol.

Jake Lang is still a J6 prisoner, and he calls in from the DC Gulag.

He’s also the founder of the J6 Legal defense fund, which he created to make sure that money donated to support J6 prisoners actually supports them.

https://www.stewpeters.com/video/2023/01/two-year-anniversary-of-january-6th-prisoners-still-rot-in-dc-gulags-while-politicians-do-nothing/

Keywords
stew petersjake langjan 6 prisoners2nd yr anniversaryj6 legal defense fund

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket