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History will Repeat Itself! Watch Big Tech and the State
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46 views • March 03, 2022
Posted 2March2022 Rob Braxman Tech:
Some say that I'm a fear mongerer or that I spread FUD. Do I make this stuff up?
The people who say this have no knowledge of history. The opposition: Big Tech and the State can be examined for past behavior and then we can look for patterns that we can apply to current events. This history and its analysis is the foundation of what I teach.
Big Tech, Blackmail, CIA, Deep State, E-Mail, Facebook, Google, Privacy, Rob Braxman, Security,
Some say that I'm a fear mongerer or that I spread FUD. Do I make this stuff up?
The people who say this have no knowledge of history. The opposition: Big Tech and the State can be examined for past behavior and then we can look for patterns that we can apply to current events. This history and its analysis is the foundation of what I teach.
Big Tech, Blackmail, CIA, Deep State, E-Mail, Facebook, Google, Privacy, Rob Braxman, Security,
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