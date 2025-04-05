BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP What Color Is The Sky REALLY? NonPolitical Question Inroads Into Politics BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
7 followers
23 views • 4 weeks ago

How a Science trick Question can open to a Political Awakening! If you push someone's FEELINGS they are not likely to budge but if you deal in something that has NO ATTACHED FEELINGS (unless you're dealing with a completely Mentally Ill person) Science topic you can expose if someone is a THINKER or a SHEEPLE and potentially reach them, lead them, plant seeds of "YOU ARE WRONG" on that by way of I can prove you're wrong on this - which does NOT then automatically make you/them WRONG on everything in their Life (all they believed they know/knew).

Let me present the above #Video, from another perspective
I DO NOT SPELL OUT in/during the #vlog (upcoming use in a CTP episode) that what transpired gives me #HOPE for this current #Generation that is so oft criticized (and I even oft #Joke calling them the "Y" Generation - as in whY are you here you're worthless). Demonstrated here-in is an example that PERHAPS and hopefully a large portion are REJECTING THEIR #INDOCTRINATION and actually capable and going to #THINK FOR THEMSELVES (The Left's GREATEST FEAR)! They do not FEAR Questions and will try #logic, #reason, and application of #CommonSense through the actual real Answers vs what they are told to PARROT!
My implication will MAKE SENSE as you get further into the short.

Keywords
politicsscienceconstitutionopticspodcastchristianweatherunited statesskyillusiondelusionjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
