CTP What Color Is The Sky REALLY? NonPolitical Question Inroads Into Politics BTS/SP Video

How a Science trick Question can open to a Political Awakening! If you push someone's FEELINGS they are not likely to budge but if you deal in something that has NO ATTACHED FEELINGS (unless you're dealing with a completely Mentally Ill person) Science topic you can expose if someone is a THINKER or a SHEEPLE and potentially reach them, lead them, plant seeds of "YOU ARE WRONG" on that by way of I can prove you're wrong on this - which does NOT then automatically make you/them WRONG on everything in their Life (all they believed they know/knew).