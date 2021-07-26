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Unsolved Mysteries of Baalbek’s Jupiter Temple - Built by Cain, by King Solomon or Nimrod?
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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59 views • July 26, 2021
[25.07.2021] The mysterious site of ancient Baalbek in modern day Lebanon has been a puzzle to archaeologists and historians since its discovery.
The site consists of one the largest Roman temples ever discovered contains huge stones, one weighing a staggering 1,200 tons.
Why were such giant stones used and how were they moved from the quarry site to Baalbek?

The site also has numerous myths connected with it: it is said that Cain built it after being cursed by God, that King Solomon built it using an army of Djinn for the Queen of Sheba or that Nimrod constructed it using giants and called it the Tower of Babel.

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Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
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https://youtu.be/N2Q5nysNkiE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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