The Illusion of the Two-Party System and Political Betrayal, an interview with Maria Zeee

Left vs. Right? Or one machine wearing two masks? Voters feel betrayed as promises evaporate and power stays untouched. If both sides protect the same system, is voting reform—or ritual? Americans are waking up to a hard truth: trust in politicians may be the real illusion.
#TwoPartySystem #PoliticalBetrayal #WeThePeople #Uniparty #Awakening #TruthMatters
