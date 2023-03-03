UN Seeks to "Reorient Entire World to Solve Non-Existent Problem," Top Physicist Warns

The contradictions and false predictions made by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UN IPCC) should be glaringly obvious to anyone, explained Professor Emeritus of Physics at University of Connecticut Howard "Cork" Hayden in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the Heartland Institute's climate summit in Orlando. Dr. Hayden, who edits The Energy Advocate, said he did not know why scientists refused to speak out, but suggested many could be afraid of contradicting those in other disciplines where they are not specialists. Meanwhile, the UN is working to re-orient the entire world to solve a problem that does not exist, Hayden said, adding that the physics out of the UN IPCC were "self-contradictory."

