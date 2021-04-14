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4/14/2021美参议院情报委员听证会：两党已达成共识，来自中共的威胁位列世界五大流氓集团之首 参议院本·萨斯演讲：中共国对美国的所有威胁都来自于习近平和他领导的中共，但前提是要分清中共和中国人民和海外华人的区别，并要不断向美国人民宣讲这一概念
4/14/2021 Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing: A Bipartisan Consensus on CCP Being the Biggest Threat Among the Five Bad Guys Senator Ben Sasse: All the threats from Commnust China to America are derived from Xi and the CCP under his leadership. But the bottom line is to distinguish the CCP from the Chinese people and Chinese expats, and we must keep communicating to the Americans on this idea.