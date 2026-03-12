BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
5 views • Yesterday

The Antichrist: Look Not Where You Have Looked Before. 

Because time is up for the devil and humanity, the Antichrist of the Bible will begin to rise.  How? He will be loved and popular as the devil brings WOE to the nations of the world. As God's Spirit is removed from man, the love of the Antichrist will increase and people will not know what they do because the devil will be taking control of their minds like the days of Noah.

Truth is not popular in the days of Noah and Lot which we are now repeating: Lies and deception are.

