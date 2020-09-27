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100 Subscribers on Youtube, it took forever, I got an award (not really), I can now die a happy man
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21 views • September 27, 2020
#Youtube #100 #Subscribers #Bitchute #DailyMotion #Brighteon
When I shot this I had 101 subs, I have since dropped down to 100, let's hope I don't drop down to 99 or else I'll have to shoot another video once I cross 100 subs again.
It took 7 1/2 month, that's slow, organic, growth baby!
Thanks to everyone on all platforms who watch my videos, leaves comments, share the videos out and leave a thumbs up (or down).
When I shot this I had 101 subs, I have since dropped down to 100, let's hope I don't drop down to 99 or else I'll have to shoot another video once I cross 100 subs again.
It took 7 1/2 month, that's slow, organic, growth baby!
Thanks to everyone on all platforms who watch my videos, leaves comments, share the videos out and leave a thumbs up (or down).
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