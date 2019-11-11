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Ari Volk LIVE!
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20 views • November 11, 2019
Ari Volk LIVE! Ari Volk, Classical Guitarist (July 20, 2018).... Thousands experienced "A Taste For Music" as they caught Ari Volk performing at "A Taste of Edmonton," one of Edmonton's major summer celebrations. With this recording one can also hear a major wind building, just before a summer downpour.........
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