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Ukrainian MP. “We are fighting for the New World Order”
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210 views • March 01, 2022
THIS IS THE BLATANT TRUTH. The naive Ukrainians do not know that they are fighting for American (US) Deep State, for the Pentagon (the US Military-Industrial Complex), for the Putrid West (UK, France, Germany, ...), for a senile and pederast president (Biden) and for a gay president (Zelensky). I would not lift a finger for these. | https://twitter.com/LeilaniDowding/status/1498221108163719168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1498221108163719168%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsaccsiv.wordpress.com%2F2022%2F02%2F28%2Fturcia-mai-face-un-pas-si-anunta-in-aceasta-seara-ca-a-interzis-trecerea-prin-stramtorile-bosfor-si-dardanele-a-tuturor-navelor-de-razboi-cel-putin-patru-nave-rusesti-asteapta%2F
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