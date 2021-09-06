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Psychohistory In Perspective | A Conversation with Lloyd deMause
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21 views • September 06, 2021
Lloyd deMause is the Director of The Institute for Psychohistory, founder of the International Psychohistorical Association, and author of seven books on psychohistory, four of which can be freely downloaded at http://www.psychohistory.com.
For the free audiobook of 'The Origins of War in Child Abuse' please visit http://www.freedomainradio.com/psychohistory
For the free audiobook of 'The Origins of War in Child Abuse' please visit http://www.freedomainradio.com/psychohistory
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