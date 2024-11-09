An Israeli journalist turned intel officer has horrifying details in a detention center for Palestinians abducted after Oct 7 - The GrayZone

Posted by the Gray Zone,

An Israeli journalist has delivered horrifying details of his service as an intel officer in a detention center for Palestinians abducted after Oct 7

His testimony appears to offer an unprecedented first person account of torture by Israeli forces.

‘House of horrors’: Israeli journalist-turned-intel officer confirms widescale torture of Palestinians (https://thegrayzone.com/2024/11/08/israeli-journalist-intel-officer-torture-palestinians/)

Horrifying testimony of scenes in a detention center for Palestinians appear to constitute an unprecedented public admission of torture by Israeli forces. The testimony was delivered by an Israeli reporter who served as an intel officer after October 7.

By Wyatt Reed

Continue reading TheGrayzone.com (https://thegrayzone.com/2024/11/08/israeli-journalist-intel-officer-torture-palestinians/)

https://thegrayzone.com/2024/11/08/israeli-journalist-intel-officer-torture-palestinians/

https://x.com/TheGrayzoneNews/status/1854929148189213123?ref_src=twsrc