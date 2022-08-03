This Will Hurt You In One Way or Another

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32 Bills on the California floor are being pushed and none of them ARE intended TO better the lives of the majority of Californians but to either hinder or put a hardship in so many ways… There are bills to limit free speech, then others to make California financially responsible for the abortions or sex changes of people from OUT OF THE STATE… AND THEN TAKING PARENTS’ RIGHTS OVER THEIR CHILDREN!!!
Transgender Cheerleader
https://www.theblaze.com/news/transgender-cheerleader-attacked-teammate-camp?utm_source=theblaze-7DayTrendingTest&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20Blaze%20PM%20Trending%202022-07-31&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%207%20Day%20Engagement&fbclid=IwAR38VOQ4oeR4rr1LXR7qhHn6wOxwfNqZcYsXPLOtAxtmb3YxdJRDEA_lLBY
ouch!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/847292159333737/posts/1160420018020948/
California Family Council Bills Spreadsheet
https://www.quorum.us/spreadsheet/external/FJvEFAODmohPoeYMzxze/
Time Stamp
9:49 Interview with Greg Burt
Program.
Corps.
https://loomisflooringusa.com/
Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A
https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold
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Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com
Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress
Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District
https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/
Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.
https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n
https://forefront-aerial.com
Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy
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