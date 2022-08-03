BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Will Hurt You In One Way or Another
DO NOT TALK
DO NOT TALK
2 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • August 03, 2022

32 Bills on the California floor are being pushed and none of them ARE intended TO better the lives of the majority of Californians but to either hinder or put a hardship in so many ways… There are bills to limit free speech, then others to make California financially responsible for the abortions or sex changes of people from OUT OF THE STATE… AND THEN TAKING PARENTS’ RIGHTS OVER THEIR CHILDREN!!!

Transgender Cheerleader

https://www.theblaze.com/news/transgender-cheerleader-attacked-teammate-camp?utm_source=theblaze-7DayTrendingTest&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20Blaze%20PM%20Trending%202022-07-31&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%207%20Day%20Engagement&fbclid=IwAR38VOQ4oeR4rr1LXR7qhHn6wOxwfNqZcYsXPLOtAxtmb3YxdJRDEA_lLBY


ouch!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/847292159333737/posts/1160420018020948/


California Family Council Bills Spreadsheet

https://www.quorum.us/spreadsheet/external/FJvEFAODmohPoeYMzxze/

Time Stamp

9:49 Interview with Greg Burt

12:46 AB-2586 Reproductive and sexual health inequities.
13:18 AB-2482 Public postsecondary education: student
health: pilot program: wellness vending machines
13:53 AB-2134 Reproductive health care.
15:28 AB-1242 Reproductive rights.
16:46 AB-2790 Reporting of crimes: mandated reporters.
19:22 AB-2188 Discrimination in employment: use of
cannabis.
20:26 AB-1940 School-Based Health Center Support

Program.
22:38 AB-1918 California Reproductive Health Service

Corps.
23:18 SB-866 Minors: vaccine consent.
23:50 SB-923 Gender-affirming care.
26:02 SB-107 Gender-affirming health care.
26:58 SB-1142 Abortion services.


https://loomisflooringusa.com/

Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A

https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold


Help contribute to a growing channel Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W

Also, we have shirts... Custom Ink... For a good cause... Keep us going :-) 

https://www.customink.com/fundraising/do-not-talk-is-a-christian-conservative-media-platform-reporting-on-political-and-religious-events?pc=TXN-167780&utm_campaign=fr_organizer_email&utm_content=do-not-talk-is-a-christian-conservative-media-platform-reporting-on-political-and-religious-events&utm_medium=social&utm_source=copy-link

https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/


https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/

https://locals.com/member/Do_Not_Talk


Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com

Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress

Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District

https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/

Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.

https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n

https://forefront-aerial.com

Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy

https://gettr.com/user/bootswithcnr

Keywords
abortion1stamendmentdonottalkparentrights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy