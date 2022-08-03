This Will Hurt You In One Way or Another

32 Bills on the California floor are being pushed and none of them ARE intended TO better the lives of the majority of Californians but to either hinder or put a hardship in so many ways… There are bills to limit free speech, then others to make California financially responsible for the abortions or sex changes of people from OUT OF THE STATE… AND THEN TAKING PARENTS’ RIGHTS OVER THEIR CHILDREN!!!

Transgender Cheerleader

https://www.theblaze.com/news/transgender-cheerleader-attacked-teammate-camp?utm_source=theblaze-7DayTrendingTest&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20Blaze%20PM%20Trending%202022-07-31&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%207%20Day%20Engagement&fbclid=IwAR38VOQ4oeR4rr1LXR7qhHn6wOxwfNqZcYsXPLOtAxtmb3YxdJRDEA_lLBY





ouch!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/847292159333737/posts/1160420018020948/





California Family Council Bills Spreadsheet

https://www.quorum.us/spreadsheet/external/FJvEFAODmohPoeYMzxze/

Time Stamp

9:49 Interview with Greg Burt

12:46 AB-2586 Reproductive and sexual health inequities.

13:18 AB-2482 Public postsecondary education: student

health: pilot program: wellness vending machines

13:53 AB-2134 Reproductive health care.

15:28 AB-1242 Reproductive rights.

16:46 AB-2790 Reporting of crimes: mandated reporters.

19:22 AB-2188 Discrimination in employment: use of

cannabis.

20:26 AB-1940 School-Based Health Center Support



Program.

22:38 AB-1918 California Reproductive Health Service



Corps.

23:18 SB-866 Minors: vaccine consent.

23:50 SB-923 Gender-affirming care.

26:02 SB-107 Gender-affirming health care.

26:58 SB-1142 Abortion services.





https://loomisflooringusa.com/

Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A

https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold





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Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com

Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress

Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District

https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/

Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.

https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n

https://forefront-aerial.com

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