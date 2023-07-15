Joe Biden's Alarming Anger and Aggression Exposed

Recent remarks by a liberal television host have sparked controversy over Joe Biden's temperament. Joy Behar, on a national broadcast, admitted to finding arousal in Biden's anger and aggression. While some may find this inappropriate, it raises concerns about the president's behavior. Critics argue that Biden has displayed alarming outbursts throughout his political career. Instances include berating a union worker and engaging in a heated exchange with a voter. While these incidents are troubling, it is crucial to avoid sensationalizing or exaggerating the situation. It is a legitimate question to ask whether Biden's temperament is suitable for a leader. The focus should remain on his ability to effectively handle conflict and uphold democratic values.
