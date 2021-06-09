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Andy Wakefield | Former British Physician Turned Filmmaker Shares About His New Film 1986: The Act
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1 view • June 09, 2021
Why you must avoid the new RNA-modifying luciferase NANO-technology COVID-19 vaccines being created by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in conjunction with Moderna. Andy Wakefield also shares about his new film, 1986: The ACT.
#AndrewWakefield #AndyWakefield #1986TheAct
#AndrewWakefield #AndyWakefield #1986TheAct
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