What Was the Jessica Lynch Story? - Questions For Corbett

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-lynch/
So you've watched 9/11: A Conspiracy Theory and now you're wondering who Jessica Lynch is? Well, you can always check the hyperlinked transcript. But while we're at it, why not dig a little further into the Jessica Lynch and learn all about how the media fabricates war stories for the consumption of the fluoride-addled, television-addicted masses?
