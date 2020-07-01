Chop CHOPPED, 3120

Good AFTERNOON, I’m still reporting on the coup.

This morning around 5 am, the Seattle police moved in on Chop, arrested 13 of its leaders, and took back their police precinct headquarters without anyone firing a shot.

I guess the druggie culture wasn’t used to being roused at O Dark 30. Poor babies.

Within just a few hours – by daybreak – CHOP was no more.

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Well, just like General Flynn said last night, these Marxists are really weak folks pretending to be big and bad. A little forceful push, and they topple away, scurrying off to their rabbit holes.

I wonder who reigned the Seattle mayor in. Her sudden conversion from devoted leftist to a law-and-order mayor was as glaring as it was sudden.

Perhaps Attorney General Bill Barr called her yesterday and mentioned something about aiding and abeting sedition or treason. That would probably produce the sudden conversion.

Last Friday, President Trump signed an executive order to protect American Monuments, Memorial and Statues and combating recent criminal violence. The first three paragraphs sum up what will be a mere violent blip in American history.

“Anarchists and left-wing extremists have sought to advance a fringe ideology that paints the United States of America as fundamentally unjust and have sought to impose that ideology on Americans through violence and mob intimidation.

“They have led riots in the streets, burned police vehicles, killed and assaulted government officers as well as business owners defending their property, and even seized an area within one city where law and order gave way to anarchy. During the unrest, innocent citizens also have been harmed and killed.

“These criminal acts are frequently planned and supported by agitators who have traveled across State lines to promote their own violent agenda. These radicals shamelessly attack the legitimacy of our institutions and the very rule of law itself.

“Key targets in the violent extremists’ campaign against our country are public monuments, memorials, and statues.

“Their selection of targets reveals a deep ignorance of our history, and is indicative of a desire to indiscriminately destroy anything that honors our past and to erase from the public mind any suggestion that our past may be worth honoring, cherishing, remembering, or understanding.”

In an act of defiance against this Marxist mob, the President will fly to Mount Rushmore on Friday evening to view a spectacular fireworks display, then return to Washington to view the traditional fireworks on the Washington Mall.







I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.