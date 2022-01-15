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A Tiny RedPill - Who Controls Society? [The Great Deception!]
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110 views • January 15, 2022
A Tiny RedPill - Who Controls Society? [The Great Deception!]
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/Who-Controls-Society:a?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The 5 Stages of The Great Awakening Process [And How to use this to Awaken your friends and family]
Shane's General Guide To Enlightening People [Awaken Your Friends and Family the RIGHT way]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/EXuWzZ
Awaken Your Friends and Family
Red Pilling – A General Guide To Enlightening People
_____________________
Excellent Resource Links
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Why they want everyone vaxxed
VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTS
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vaccine Shedding
MANY DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT TO WARN OF THE DANGERS TO THOSE TAKING THE "VACCINE" AND THOSE COMING IN CONTACT WITH THE "VACCINATED"
https://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[UgeTube] https://ugetube.com/@shane_st_pierre
[WorldTruth]https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
Notable Resignations Worldwide
Resignations 14,217
People 13,665
Organizations 9,971
Countries 171
https://www.resignation.info/dashboard
https://bad-boys.us/
There are 234,409 sealed, 26,897 unsealed, and 467,966 non-sealed indictments
for child pedophilia and trafficking offenses. There are also several politicians
who have recently and “unexpectedly died” or resigned from their positions.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1kVQwX9l9HJ5F76x05ic_YnU_Z5yiVS96LbzAOP66EzA/edit#gid=365765011
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1kVQwX9l9HJ5F76x05ic_YnU_Z5yiVS96LbzAOP66EzA/edithttps://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1kVQwX9l9HJ5F76x05ic_YnU_Z5yiVS96LbzAOP66EzA/edit
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/Who-Controls-Society:a?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The 5 Stages of The Great Awakening Process [And How to use this to Awaken your friends and family]
Shane's General Guide To Enlightening People [Awaken Your Friends and Family the RIGHT way]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/EXuWzZ
Awaken Your Friends and Family
Red Pilling – A General Guide To Enlightening People
_____________________
Excellent Resource Links
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Why they want everyone vaxxed
VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTS
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vaccine Shedding
MANY DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT TO WARN OF THE DANGERS TO THOSE TAKING THE "VACCINE" AND THOSE COMING IN CONTACT WITH THE "VACCINATED"
https://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[UgeTube] https://ugetube.com/@shane_st_pierre
[WorldTruth]https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
Notable Resignations Worldwide
Resignations 14,217
People 13,665
Organizations 9,971
Countries 171
https://www.resignation.info/dashboard
https://bad-boys.us/
There are 234,409 sealed, 26,897 unsealed, and 467,966 non-sealed indictments
for child pedophilia and trafficking offenses. There are also several politicians
who have recently and “unexpectedly died” or resigned from their positions.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1kVQwX9l9HJ5F76x05ic_YnU_Z5yiVS96LbzAOP66EzA/edit#gid=365765011
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1kVQwX9l9HJ5F76x05ic_YnU_Z5yiVS96LbzAOP66EzA/edithttps://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1kVQwX9l9HJ5F76x05ic_YnU_Z5yiVS96LbzAOP66EzA/edit
Keywords
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