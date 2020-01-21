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Magic Mountain
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50 views • January 21, 2020
Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Preston Jarrett | Date Taken: 01/20/2020
200120-N-FC991-0001 LOS ANGELES (Jan 20, 2020) -- U.S. Navy recruiters interact with attendees at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Los Angeles, California as a part of Navy Recruiting Command’s “Swarm” Los Angeles evolution. A Swarm event is a large-scale recruiting effort run by the nation’s top Navy recruiters to saturate a specified market with Navy outreach, information and recruiting assets. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett/Released)
200120-N-FC991-0001 LOS ANGELES (Jan 20, 2020) -- U.S. Navy recruiters interact with attendees at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Los Angeles, California as a part of Navy Recruiting Command’s “Swarm” Los Angeles evolution. A Swarm event is a large-scale recruiting effort run by the nation’s top Navy recruiters to saturate a specified market with Navy outreach, information and recruiting assets. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett/Released)
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