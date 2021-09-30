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Naomi Wolf on Censorship, Vaccine Passports, and the Reversal of ‘My Body, My Choice’
True Info Mike
True Info Mike
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43 views • September 30, 2021
Naomi Rebekah Wolf is an American feminist author and journalist. Following her first book The Beauty Myth, she became a leading spokeswoman of what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement. Feminists including Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan praised her work.

“I can’t believe that the left, with its long tradition of fighting for free speech” is “just giving [that] up,” says feminist author and journalist Naomi Wolf (https://www.theepochtimes.com/t-naomi-wolf). Wolf, a longtime liberal and former adviser to the political campaigns of both Bill Clinton and Al Gore, breaks down the dangers she sees inherent to vaccine passports (https://www.theepochtimes.com/t-vaccine-passports) and a “scary marriage” of government, big pharma, and Big Tech censorship (https://www.theepochtimes.com/t-censorship). “We’ve reached a kind of digital Stalinism,” Wolf says. Wolf is the founder and CEO of DailyClout.io, a platform helping people engage in the democratic process. This episode was filmed at the FreedomFest conference in South Dakota.



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American Thought Leaders
Naomi Wolf On Censorship, Vaccine Passports, And The Reversal Of ‘My Body, My Choice’
August 1st, 2021
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https://www.audacy.com/podcasts/american-thought-leaders-29539/naomi-wolf-on-censorship-vaccine-passports-and-the-reversal-of-my-body-my-choice-607772969
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vaccine passports
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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