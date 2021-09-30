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Naomi Wolf on Censorship, Vaccine Passports, and the Reversal of ‘My Body, My Choice’
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43 views • September 30, 2021
Naomi Rebekah Wolf is an American feminist author and journalist. Following her first book The Beauty Myth, she became a leading spokeswoman of what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement. Feminists including Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan praised her work.
“I can’t believe that the left, with its long tradition of fighting for free speech” is “just giving [that] up,” says feminist author and journalist Naomi Wolf (https://www.theepochtimes.com/t-naomi-wolf). Wolf, a longtime liberal and former adviser to the political campaigns of both Bill Clinton and Al Gore, breaks down the dangers she sees inherent to vaccine passports (https://www.theepochtimes.com/t-vaccine-passports) and a “scary marriage” of government, big pharma, and Big Tech censorship (https://www.theepochtimes.com/t-censorship). “We’ve reached a kind of digital Stalinism,” Wolf says. Wolf is the founder and CEO of DailyClout.io, a platform helping people engage in the democratic process. This episode was filmed at the FreedomFest conference in South Dakota.
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0:00:39
0:38:37
American Thought Leaders
Naomi Wolf On Censorship, Vaccine Passports, And The Reversal Of ‘My Body, My Choice’
August 1st, 2021
0.8x 1.0x 1.2x 1.5x 2.0x
https://www.audacy.com/podcasts/american-thought-leaders-29539/naomi-wolf-on-censorship-vaccine-passports-and-the-reversal-of-my-body-my-choice-607772969
“I can’t believe that the left, with its long tradition of fighting for free speech” is “just giving [that] up,” says feminist author and journalist Naomi Wolf (https://www.theepochtimes.com/t-naomi-wolf). Wolf, a longtime liberal and former adviser to the political campaigns of both Bill Clinton and Al Gore, breaks down the dangers she sees inherent to vaccine passports (https://www.theepochtimes.com/t-vaccine-passports) and a “scary marriage” of government, big pharma, and Big Tech censorship (https://www.theepochtimes.com/t-censorship). “We’ve reached a kind of digital Stalinism,” Wolf says. Wolf is the founder and CEO of DailyClout.io, a platform helping people engage in the democratic process. This episode was filmed at the FreedomFest conference in South Dakota.
LISTEN
Listen Live
Mobile App
CONNECT
FAQ
1Thing
Get My PERKS
#ImListening
Contact Us
Submit a Station
Submit a Podcast
Sitemap
Advertise with Us
Audacy Corporate Site
LEGAL
Public Inspection File
Careers
EEO Public Files
Public File Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright Notice
Music Submission Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2021 Audacy, Inc. All rights reserved. Part of Audacy.
0:00:39
0:38:37
American Thought Leaders
Naomi Wolf On Censorship, Vaccine Passports, And The Reversal Of ‘My Body, My Choice’
August 1st, 2021
0.8x 1.0x 1.2x 1.5x 2.0x
https://www.audacy.com/podcasts/american-thought-leaders-29539/naomi-wolf-on-censorship-vaccine-passports-and-the-reversal-of-my-body-my-choice-607772969
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