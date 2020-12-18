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12/18/2020 Miles Guo: CCP’s police head revealed the CCP has infiltrated into SEC and the America’s judicial system, they “could” predict details of a court ruling in 4 weeks...
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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40 views • December 22, 2020
12/18/2020 Miles Guo: CCP’s police head revealed the CCP has infiltrated into SEC and the America’s judicial system, they “could” predict details of a court ruling in 4 weeks, but we shall have confidence in the rule of law in the U.S.
郭先生直播：中共国警察头子不经意透露中共渗透已达美国证监会、检察院和法院，连法官判案的时间点都和实际发生的只差一天，眼镜蛇和燕子们功不可没，但美国还是有法治的国家
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