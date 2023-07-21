In 1967, the CIA sent to its overseas stations classified document #1035-960. The CIA has always been a foreign intelligence agency, yet the targets of this document were Americans. The document advised agents to use their “friendly elite” contacts in political and media circles to propagandize Americans into believing the conclusions of the Warren Commission Report.





Propaganda is not just a trait of totalitarian regimes; it’s also prevalent in America. In this episode, we look at examples of American propaganda within the last 50 years. We also discuss what patriotic Americans can do to help lift the propaganda spell.