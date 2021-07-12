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RT: UK Schools Politicize LGBTQIA+ Sex & Gender Issues, Ofsted Warns [11.07.2021]
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10 views • July 12, 2021
LGBTIQA+ ACCEPT PEDOPHILIA...
The UK education watchdog is concerned that issues of sexual orientation and gender reassignment are becoming overly politicized in Britain's schools, despite laws mandating neutrality.
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Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
We broadcast on TV in over 100 countries & had more than 10 billion video views on all platforms last year.
If you don’t want your news filtered for you, find us on Telegram at t.me/rtintl
- RT: Don't want your news filtered - find us at http://t.me/rtintl
- Old Shed - 1 hour ago: The Governments new mission: destroy the nation and family.??
- P. B. - 1 hour ago: So if anyone asks why did Hungary ban lgbtq contents for kids, this is the reason.
- edye ann - 2 hours ago: Unbelievable. Poor children of today. They don't need to know this crap at such an early age.
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Location: Russia
Joined Mar 28, 2007
3,405,622,226 views
https://t.me/rtintl
https://twitter.com/RT_com
https://www.youtube.com/c/RT/about
1,719 views Jul 11, 2021
RT - 4.33M subscribers
https://youtu.be/BvC_W0cH1PA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvC_W0cH1PA
https://www.youtube.com/c/RT/videos
The UK education watchdog is concerned that issues of sexual orientation and gender reassignment are becoming overly politicized in Britain's schools, despite laws mandating neutrality.
Description
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
We broadcast on TV in over 100 countries & had more than 10 billion video views on all platforms last year.
If you don’t want your news filtered for you, find us on Telegram at t.me/rtintl
- RT: Don't want your news filtered - find us at http://t.me/rtintl
- Old Shed - 1 hour ago: The Governments new mission: destroy the nation and family.??
- P. B. - 1 hour ago: So if anyone asks why did Hungary ban lgbtq contents for kids, this is the reason.
- edye ann - 2 hours ago: Unbelievable. Poor children of today. They don't need to know this crap at such an early age.
Details
Location: Russia
Joined Mar 28, 2007
3,405,622,226 views
https://t.me/rtintl
https://twitter.com/RT_com
https://www.youtube.com/c/RT/about
1,719 views Jul 11, 2021
RT - 4.33M subscribers
https://youtu.be/BvC_W0cH1PA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvC_W0cH1PA
https://www.youtube.com/c/RT/videos
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