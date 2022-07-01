International Court Will Hear Case Against Electronic Torture & Robotisation Of Living Beings

Sadistic agencies, men, women and governments are attacking people by stealth. Through the use of stalking, hacking, "voice to skull" technology and brain computer interface/nervous system manipulation many people on earth are being targeted. Some are pushed to suicide. Still, others survive the constant attacks and stalking to fight on the behalf of others who are being attacked. Alison Smith is one of those individuals. She joins me in this episode to share what has been happening to her for years and what she is doing to bring those attacking her and others to justice.

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