Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
REPUBLICANS ARE MURDERS TOO! - DEATH JAB ZERO EFFICACY AND THE LITTLE MATTER ITS KILLED MILLIONS WORLDWIDE AND MAIMED BILLIONS - VOTE NONE OF THE ABOVE!
146 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published a month ago |

FROM DE-SANTIS TO PAUL ALL DUALISTIC SAY ONE THING TO THE CAMERA AND DO JUST THE OPPOSITE! - ALL MURDERERS OR COARSED MURDERS TO TRICK PEOPLE TO THERE VERY OWN DEATH AND SO THEY WOULD BE FILLED WITH THE MS PATENTED BIO-METRIC NANO CHIP ALSO PART OF THE WEF AGENDA PLAN TO ENSLAVE YOUR BODY,S VIA PATENTED 5G JABS THAT WILL KEEP YOU A PATIENT FOR YOUR VERY SHORT LIFE AS WELL AS MAKING YOU MAGNETIC AND GIVE YOU A HACKABLE MAC ADDRESS - THEY WILL LET YOU LIVE JUST ENOUGH TIME FOR THE BANKS TO FORECLOSE SO YOU LOOSE EVERYTHING - EX UK PM GORDEN BROWN - WE WILL DECIDE WHO LIVES! - REMEMBER! YOU SHALL OWN NOTHING AN BE HAPPY - FROM THE NAZI KLAUS SWUAB - JUST FACE IT FOLKS YOU HAVE ALL BEEN POISONED AND SUPER TRICKED -WARPSPEED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

ANYONE WHO MADE OR PUSHED THIS POISON ON TO THE PUBLIC IS A MURDERER BY PROXI THATS WEATHER THEY KNOW IT OR NOT!

TIME WILL TELL - GOD KNOWS ALL - THERE FACES WILL BE IN THE HELL FIRE FOREVER! - TRY GETTING OUT OF THAT ONE - READ IT IN THE BOOK -GOD WINS , MAY HE HAVE HIS DIVINE MERCY ON ALL OF THE TRICKED AND STUBBORN SHEEP.

ARMEN.

Keywords
lovecommon sensecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket