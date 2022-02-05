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KATRINA HERMEZ, PFIZER VACCINE VICTIM. (MIRRORED)
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1234 views • February 05, 2022
KATRINA HERMEZ, PFIZER VACCINE VICTIM. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UfAei6XSTX9f/
"I was a normal 28 year old girl, who ran her own spa business from home, did art, kept physically fit and felt well within myself everyday.
In June 27th 2021 I made the decision like millions of other people to have the Pfizer vaccine because I believed, (as don't forget...we were told) this would protect us and the people around us. Now a proven lie. And 5 days later my injury symptoms began."
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UfAei6XSTX9f/
"I was a normal 28 year old girl, who ran her own spa business from home, did art, kept physically fit and felt well within myself everyday.
In June 27th 2021 I made the decision like millions of other people to have the Pfizer vaccine because I believed, (as don't forget...we were told) this would protect us and the people around us. Now a proven lie. And 5 days later my injury symptoms began."
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