FDA pushing poisons while responsible for efficacy!

As Dr. Malhotra said, there should be warning public service ads, like Joe Camel, to stop our children from eating that stuff, any packaged food. Cheerios have so much glyphosate and you put them on your little children as they poison their brain. They never took aspartame out of anything. Shout out to the late Betty Martini who fought this for years. You know, your government, your FDA, Food and Drug Administration, your food was supposed to be safe. That's all their job was. After they killed Kennedy, they just snuck in there in their little turmoil, the authority for efficacy of drugs. They don't make the law. They can't tell a doctor how to use something that satisfies the 2004 Botanical Drug Guidance Act: If it's generally regarded as safe, or it's been in human use: Ivermectin, Aspirin, Suramin, for 150 years. So they lied and said APEEL, A P E E L that crap they're putting on your food was grandfathered in was Generally Regarded As Safe, they said GRAS, it's FDA approved. No it's not! It's poison. Same as NUBEQA. Oh, Bayer Monsanto, the FDA just granted a $13,000 a month cost to Medical and Medicare...

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/22/2024

