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Improvised weapons
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342 views • November 09, 2021
First, let me say that I do NOT condone smuggling weapons onto planes or into other restricted areas. Don’t be a criminal, and you won't be charged with a crime. That said, you should have the mindset that you are ALWAYS armed.
Watching the daily news can be depressing. There’s always a “school shooting” or “Church shooting” or “restaurant/bar” shooting. Always (usually) in places where you are NOT allow to carry a firearm. I was in line at airport security a couple weeks back, and a guy next to me said “I remember when I used to be able to AT LEAST carry a knife on the plane.” The way he stressed it, made him sound like he was going on vacation COMPLETELY unarmed.
I am always armed. It is a mindset, just like maintaining good situational awareness (combat mindset). You need to always be evaluating your situation, your environment, and what items/tools/weapons are at your disposal.
Stop reading and look at yourself right now. What is “on” you, in your pockets or bag? What is “Around” you on the tables or nearby?
What could you use as a weapon in the next 30 seconds?
What could you fashion as a weapon in the next 2 minutes? There is a difference.
What objects could you throw? Pool balls, chairs, vases, neighbor's IPhone.
What could you break to use as a baseball bat? Think chairs, lamps, safety rails, etc.
Just about EVERY object can be used as a weapon, IF you know what attacks & techniques to use with that type of object.
You don’t need to train with every object under the sun. Rather, you just need to have that Proper mindset that you are NEVER UNARMED, and then learn a few simple strikes to use with each type of weapon. Thanks for watching. Strength & Honor, TR

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