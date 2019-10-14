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14Oct19 D.C. EMERGENCY: STOP Columbus Day! Is It REALLY Their Biggest Problem?
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17 views • October 14, 2019
*The “District Columbia” has an emergency — “Columbus Day” must be renamed (then, presumably the District itself). Maybe you won’t notice the coming enslavement
*California’s new “Red Flag” laws are so extreme that even the anti-gun ACLU is against it
*00:14:00-00:46:33 ID2020, the Digital Identity Alliance and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, are joining together and with third world governments & Democrat controlled areas to push methods to keep you, their slaves, in line
*00:46:34-01:13:25 A new bill has been introduced in Congress to monitor everything drivers do and set up a national registry (like they want to do with gun owners). And, Amazon & Nationwide insurance partner to give away 1 MILLION car blackbox surveillance/shopping boxes
*01:04:13-01:23:31 As I predicted, Biden is the first target of the Coup, Part Deux & he’s going down fast
*01:37:27-02:05:11 Even Saturday Night Live & Reason are mocking CNN’s LGBT Townhall where Democrats bragged about doing more than their competitors to shut down free exercise of religion and free speech. Trump wasted no time in capitalizing on the intolerance and bigotry when he spoke to Value Voters Forum over the weekend
By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
*California’s new “Red Flag” laws are so extreme that even the anti-gun ACLU is against it
*00:14:00-00:46:33 ID2020, the Digital Identity Alliance and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, are joining together and with third world governments & Democrat controlled areas to push methods to keep you, their slaves, in line
*00:46:34-01:13:25 A new bill has been introduced in Congress to monitor everything drivers do and set up a national registry (like they want to do with gun owners). And, Amazon & Nationwide insurance partner to give away 1 MILLION car blackbox surveillance/shopping boxes
*01:04:13-01:23:31 As I predicted, Biden is the first target of the Coup, Part Deux & he’s going down fast
*01:37:27-02:05:11 Even Saturday Night Live & Reason are mocking CNN’s LGBT Townhall where Democrats bragged about doing more than their competitors to shut down free exercise of religion and free speech. Trump wasted no time in capitalizing on the intolerance and bigotry when he spoke to Value Voters Forum over the weekend
By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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