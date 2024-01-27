Biden fails at speaking again

Joe Biden is making weird noises again. The ailing word-salad chef-in-chief took a break between naps to visit the Earth Rider Brewery in Wisconsin. While most of the speech was the normal, bland, somewhat intelligible teleprompter nonsense, two sections stood out.

‘Beer brewed here… haha it is used to make the brew beer here in the refiner ooh Earth Rider thanks for the Great Lakes I wonder what it’s there.’ Possibly. Many parts of the ‘sentence’ were vague and confusing, the oddly vociferous laughter injected over the top of the unintelligible noises really doesn’t help, and Biden was slurring his words like he’d just drunk the contents of the casks behind him. Or, as his son Hunter would call that amount of drinking, ‘a slow Tuesday.’

Barely a minute later, he began talking about his ‘professor,’ and his ‘professor’s’ economic policy. He was talking about Donald Trump. Even the official transcript didn’t try to hide that one and pretend he meant ‘predecessor.’

Biden gaffe enjoyers have delivered their verdicts, and this one is a hit, with one conservative commentor calling it ‘Biden’s Best Gibberish Yet.’ Yet.